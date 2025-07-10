Five big concerns flagged by Viceroy Research in its 87-page report on Vedanta

In an 87-page report, American short-seller and investigative financial research group Viceroy Research has accused Vedanta Resources Ltd (VRL), the parent company of the natural resources conglomerate Vedanta Ltd (VEDL), of being a “parasite" with no significant operations of its own, relying upon cash extraction from its Mumbai-listed dying "host" Vedanta Ltd.

Vedanta Resources is a London-headquartered diversified mining company owned by Indian billionaire Anil Agarwal.

Mint breaks down the five most important issues flagged by Viceroy Research.

1. Funding dividends with debt, not profits

Vedanta Resources forces Vedanta to declare disproportionately large dividends to meet its debt obligations, Viceroy alleged. These dividends are funded by the Indian company taking on more debt, distressing its balance sheet.

Over the past three years, VEDL has paid over $8 billion in dividends. The company's cash flows fell about $5.6 billion short of covering this payout, as per Viceroy's estimates. The short-seller hinted that the company likely borrowed more to cover this shortfall.

VEDL’s net debt inclusive of the working capital has increased 200% since FY22.

2. Interest costs that do not add up

Both Vedanta Resources and Vedanta allegedly have interest expenses higher that what their disclosed debt should generate. VRL reported $835million interest costs in FY25 against $4.9 billion of gross debt, meaning that the effective interest rate is 15.8%, which is higher than the 9-11% yield on its publicly-traded bonds and interest on term loans. Similarly, its subsidiary showed an unexplained extra interest expense of $368 million, suggesting significant money borrowed for short periods during FY25 to handle day-to-day cash needs, said the Viceroy report.

3. Cash extraction through brand fees and loans

Viceroy accused VRL of draining cash from VEDL. One way is by charging branding fees even from subsidiaries like Hindustan Zinc, and ESL Steel that do not use the brand name. Except Vedanta Ltd, none of the companies paying brand fees make any meaningful use of the Vedanta brand name, but collectively they paid $361.3 million in brand fees in FY25. Vedanta Ltd has paid Vedanta Resources $1.16 billion in brand fees and strategic services over the past four years even when VRL has no London staff, and the office is ‘to let’.

In another case, VEDL gave a $956 million loan to VRL-owned companies, part of which was never repaid and later written off. Viceroy alleges a part of the proceeds were used to buy shares of VEDL from the open market. Simply put, the promoter allegedly increased control over VEDL, using VEDL’s own money, which is illegal.

4. Corporate governance issues

Vedanta, led by Anil Agarwal, often announced big investments in sectors such as semiconductors or nuclear power, which helped create good publicity and make it easier to borrow money. However, most of these projects never actually happen, Viceroy said. Instead, the money borrowed for the projects is allegedly used to pay cash to its parent company. As a result, genuine expansion projects were delayed, and underfunded. Even though Vedanta spends a lot, there’s not much improvement in its business because most of the money just goes into maintaining old assets, not growing new ones, the short-seller said.

Vedanta Resources employs auditors across subsidiaries who have either been barred by the Reserve Bank of India or sanctioned in the UK, the short-seller further said. Apart from this, since 2023, several top executives have resigned, including the CEO of Vedanta Aluminium , the deputy CEO of Hindustan Zinc, and the CFO of Vedanta Ltd . The leadership churn indicates that there are internal disagreements, and gives a poor outlook for the company's future, as per Viceroy.

Viceroy defines corporate governance at Vedanta as marked by a pattern of deceiving investors, neglecting core assets, and manipulating regulatory gaps through auditor arbitrage.

5. Too many legal and regulatory problems

According to Viceroy, VEDL is burdened with a number of legal and regulatory challenges, signalling persistent weaknesses in its internal controls, governance, and oversight.

As per the short-seller, between 2022 and 2025, Vedanta Ltd made 107 liability related announcements compared to just 8 for Tata Steel and 3 for JSW Steel. These include tax demands, contract disputes and environment issues with counterparties and the government.