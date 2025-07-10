Five big concerns flagged by Viceroy Research in its 87-page report on Vedanta
Viceroy's report accuses Vedanta Resources Ltd of draining cash from its subsidiary, Vedanta Ltd, through excessive dividends and unexplained interest expenses. The report highlights a lack of genuine expansion, internal governance issues, and significant legal challenges facing the company.
In an 87-page report, American short-seller and investigative financial research group Viceroy Research has accused Vedanta Resources Ltd (VRL), the parent company of the natural resources conglomerate Vedanta Ltd (VEDL), of being a “parasite" with no significant operations of its own, relying upon cash extraction from its Mumbai-listed dying "host" Vedanta Ltd.