Five big concerns flagged by Viceroy Research in its 87-page report on Vedanta

4. Corporate governance issues

Vedanta, led by Anil Agarwal, often announced big investments in sectors such as semiconductors or nuclear power, which helped create good publicity and make it easier to borrow money. However, most of these projects never actually happen, Viceroy said. Instead, the money borrowed for the projects is allegedly used to pay cash to its parent company. As a result, genuine expansion projects were delayed, and underfunded. Even though Vedanta spends a lot, there’s not much improvement in its business because most of the money just goes into maintaining old assets, not growing new ones, the short-seller said.