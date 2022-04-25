5 takeaways for general insurance from last year

Financial year 2021-22 was a mixed one for the non-life insurance industry. Of its nine broad product segments, health insurance is where the industry gathers the most business from. In a year that saw the worst of the covid-19 pandemic, insurers have had to endure significant losses on this part of their portfolio. But the pandemic also drove home the case to have adequate risk protection, resulting in insurers expanding their customer base. As the dust settles, here are five takeaways from the financial performance turned in by non-life insurers in 2021-22.