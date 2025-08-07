5G Spectrum: Behind Reliance Jio’s significant government dues

Reliance Jio’s payment liability to the department of telecommunications (DoT) stood at ₹1.09 trillion as of March-end, a decline from ₹1.13 trillion a year earlier, according to Reliance Industries Ltd's FY25 annual report.

The liability remains substantial, primarily due to the company’s historically aggressive spectrum acquisition strategy — most notably during the 2022 5G auction, in which it secured radio frequencies worth ₹88,000 crore.

In comparison, Bharti Airtel’s deferred payment liability stood at ₹95,028 crore as of March-end, compared to ₹1.04 trillion in the year-ago period, according to its FY25 annual report.

“Jio’s spectrum footprint increased to 26,801 MHz (uplink + downlink), solidifying its leadership position,” RIL said in its annual report. As of March-end, the value of spectrum of Reliance Jio was at ₹1.47 trillion compared to ₹69,852 crore in the year-ago period.

In the 2022 spectrum auction, Jio acquired the largest chunk of 5G spectrum on sale, followed by spectrum acquisition in 2024, wherein it acquired airwaves worth ₹974 crore.

Also read | Airtel ready to pay AGR-linked statutory dues but seeks parity in relief As of June-end, Jio had 498 million users. Of them, the country's largest telecom operator has over 210 million 5G users. The company said it is working on future communication technologies and is actively engaged in the research and development of 6G, aiming to lead both in its development and deployment globally.

As of March-end, Jio held 485 patents, establishing itself as one of India’s largest patent holders, particularly in 5G and 6G technologies, according to the annual report.

However, it has said that disruptive technological changes could make the current technologies obsolete. “The entry of a new disruptive player or price competition could impact long-term returns,” Reliance Industries said in the annual report. This threat expressed by the company comes amid the upcoming launch of satellite services in the country.

Building platforms While Jio is also building its own satellite communication platform in collaboration with Luxembourg-based satellite company SES, it has also partnered with SpaceX to offer Starlink’s broadband internet services to its customers in India.

“Jio is extending its leadership in technologies like 5G, fixed broadband and converged networks, to now address the huge opportunity provided by AI services. Jio’s leadership in network, consumer and enterprise technologies will maintain its distinct competitive advantage,” the annual report said.

The telecom operator is also looking to export its indigenously-developed technologies. As of March-end, Jio had 94,523 employees compared to 90,067 in FY24.

Also read | Airtel enters cloud war to keep data within Indian borders Notably, the remuneration of Reliance Jio chairman Akash Ambani rose to ₹2.31 crore in FY25 from ₹1.01 crore in FY24.

“We raise our FY25-27 subscriber estimates by up to 2% to pick up mobile subscribers as well as higher FWA (fixed wireless access) subscribers and expect RJio's mobile subscribers to reach 517 million and home broadband subscribers to reach 38 million by March 2027,” said analysts at Jefferies in a note dated 18 July.

Finding subscribers As of June-end, Jio’s FWA subscribers were at 7.4 million, according to the company.

In the April-June quarter, Jio Platforms Ltd, which houses RIL’s telecom and digital services business, reported a 1.2% sequential growth in consolidated net profit to ₹7,110 crore. Consolidated revenue from operations rose 3.07% sequentially to ₹35,032 crore. On a year-on-year basis, Jio Platforms clocked a 19% revenue growth and a 25% increase in net profit for the quarter ended June.

The growth was boosted by strong subscriber additions across mobile and home broadband and increased data consumption on the company’s network.