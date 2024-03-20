5G users consume 3.6 times more data than 4G users
The 5G traffic has shown substantial growth across all telecom circles, with metro circles leading the charge and reaching a 20% share in the overall mobile data traffic, says Nokia’s Mobile Broadband Index (MBiT)
The 5G users in India are consuming 3.6 times more data than what they used on 4G networks, says telecom network equipment maker Nokia in its findings in the annual Indian market focused Mobile Broadband Index (MBiT). India's 5G network rollout by carriers began in 2022 and is set to cover the entire country by end of the month.