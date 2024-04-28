Companies
‘Suite' surprise: Discounts rain at 5-star hotels for summer, autumn travel
Summary
- Indian hotel chains are offering discounts of even up to 50% to woo travellers during what’s turning out to be a slow summer holiday season at home
- The discounts are aimed at attracting both new and existing customers, as more Indians with big monies to spend are choosing to vacation overseas
NEW DELHI : Indian hotel companies booked record profits in the just concluded financial year riding the long tail of revenge tourism. But this summer’s delivered a reality check.
