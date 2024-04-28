‘Suite' surprise: Discounts rain at 5-star hotels for summer, autumn travel

ITC Hotels is offering packages that would allow for up to 50% savings at about 80 of its hotels, with discounts on food, beverages, and spa services, as well as double points for its members. The Oberoi is offering 15% savings at its resorts in Agra, Jaipur, Ranthambhore, new Chandigarh, Udaipur and Shimla. And Sarovar Hotels is offering a 25% discount at select hotels.