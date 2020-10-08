According to data available from stock exchanges, 73.76 crore shares have been offered at price ranging from ₹87.25 to ₹999 apiece. Over 25 crore of these shares were tendered in the price range of ₹135 to ₹145 per share. Of the remaining, bulk of the tender happened in ₹148, ₹150 and ₹154 bands, the data showed. On Thursday 56.6 crore shares were offered. Of the 73.76 crore shares tendered, 15.5 crore or 21% were offered at below ₹140 and 51.1 crore (70%) between ₹140 and ₹160. Around 7.1 crore (9%) shares were offered at more than ₹160 apiece.