75% Oyo parent IPO proceeds to pare debt

Hospitality firm Oravel Stays Ltd, the parent company of Indian travel platform Oyo, plans to raise ₹6,650 crore in an initial public offering, three-fourths of which will be used to repay or prepay outstanding borrowings, according to updated draft papers filed late Monday with the country’s markets regulator.
The IPO will not include an offer-for-sale (OFS) component, meaning existing investors—including SoftBank's SVF India Holdings, founder Ritesh Agarwal, RA Hospitality Holdings, Microsoft, Airbnb, Khazanah, Lightspeed, Greenoaks Capital, and Peak XV—will retain their holdings and not sell any shares as part of the IPO.
No capital in the share sale is earmarked for funding capital expenditure at the company which is changing its brand name from Oyo to Prism.
Oravel has to pay back ₹7,044 crore on a five-year debt facility from Deutsche Bank AG, which it raised in 2021. The company had accounted ₹1,089 crore as finance costs for the nine months ended December 2025.