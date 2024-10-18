Companies
8i Ventures nears final close of second fund on the back of 12x returns from M2P
Summary
- The early-stage venture capital firm, which invested ₹9.7 crore in M2P Fintech, has clocked a return of close to ₹116 crore in just 4.5 years.
8i Ventures is nearing the final close of its $50 million second fund on the back of a windfall from exiting its investment in M2P fintech, the top executive of the venture capital firm said.
