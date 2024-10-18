8i Ventures achieved the first close of its second fund at $25 million in November 2022, largely from the Salgaocar and Kothari (DSP) family offices, which were also invested in 8i Venture's first fund. The firm had initially aimed for a final close of the $50 million fund by March 2023, but this was delayed as it awaited commitments from new institutional investors, Chachra said. He said he expects it to close in two to three months.