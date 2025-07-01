‘9.15 hrs, 5 days….’: Infosys pushes for employees' work-life balance amid Narayana Murthy's 70-hr workweek idea

Tech giant Infosys is encouraging its employees to maintain a healthy work-life balance through an internal campaign. The company's human resources department tracks the time employees spend in the office and urges them to adhere to designated working hours, particularly for those working remotely, according to a report by the Economic Times.

Additionally, Infosys is sending emails to those employees working more than the regular hours, asking them to follow the schedule and take care of their health. The email consists of details such as the number of days worked remotely, the total hours worked and the average daily hours. It further advises the employee that their average work hours for the past month exceeded the company’s usual working hours.

“We must work for 9.15 hours a day for five days a week, and if we overshoot this while working remotely, it prompts a trigger,” an employee told ET on the condition of anonymity.

70-hour workweek debate The report comes after Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy previously advocated for a 70-hour workweek, sparking mixed reactions on social media. Earlier this year, Murthy clarified his stance on his 70-hour workweek comment, stating that nothing should be forcefully enforced on others.

The debate on work-life balance was reignited after L&T Chairman SN Subrahmanyan's undated video suggesting a 90-hour workweek went viral.

What does Infosys email say? The emails sent to the employees focused on health and work-life balance, not only for employees' individual interest but also for long-term effectiveness at work.

“While we appreciate your commitment, we also believe that maintaining a healthy work-life balance is crucial for both your well-being and long-term professional success,” the report said, quoting the email.

It further added, “Take regular breaks during your workday; Let your manager know if you are feeling overwhelmed or need support with reviewing priorities. Speak to your manager about delegating tasks or redistributing some responsibilities as appropriate; Take time to recharge during off hours, minimising work-related interactions whenever possible.”

Issue of workplace stress Infosys has approximately 323,500 employees. As of November 20, 2023, its return-to-office policy mandates that employees work from the office for a minimum of 10 days each month, the ET report said. This initiative by the IT major comes amid several reports, which highlight young professionals being vulnerable to health risks, particularly heart diseases, owing to workplace stress and poor lifestyle