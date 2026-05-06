A ₹15,000-crore wipeout: how Xiaomi lost India’s smartphone race to Vivo, Samsung and Apple

Shouvik Das
4 min read6 May 2026, 06:00 AM IST
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The biggest beneficiaries of this decline have been Apple and BBK Electronics-owned brands Vivo, Oppo and Realme—Xiaomi’s main rivals in India’s smartphone market.
Summary
Once India’s top smartphone brand, Xiaomi has slipped out of the top five as rivals dominate a market reshaped by premiumization, retail expansion,and shifting consumer demand.

NEW DELHI: Xiaomi once sold one in every four smartphones in India. By 2025, it had fallen out of the country’s top five brands. The reversal marks one of the steepest declines in India’s smartphone market, as rivals moved into premium devices and strengthened their offline retail networks.

At its peak in 2021, the company shipped over 40 million smartphones in India—the highest-ever annual tally for a single brand in the country, according to International Data Corp. (IDC). Samsung India, its nearest rival, sold 28 million devices that year.

Xiaomi led India’s smartphone market for five consecutive years from 2017 to 2022.

From peak to slide

By 2025, Xiaomi shipped just 13.7 million devices, according to data from IDC.

Electronics, retail and manufacturing consultants said the fall was driven by three factors—government crackdowns in 2022, leadership exits in 2023 and 2024, and failure to keep pace with premiumization. The latter, they said, also underscores how brand stickiness can determine long-term growth.

Also Read | Xiaomi India shifts focus to premium smartphones to boost sales, profit

The April 2022 Enforcement Directorate-related crackdown was widely seen as affecting brand perception, along with the exits of India chiefs Manu Jain in January 2023 and Muralikrishnan Balakrishnan in November 2024.

In FY22, Xiaomi India reported 39,099 crore in revenue and 1,058 crore in net profit, according to filings with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs accessed via Tofler. This accounted for 10.2% of its parent’s global revenue of 3.8 trillion.

By FY25, revenue had fallen to 23,977 crore and net income to 262.5 crore, down over 15,000 crore in four years, reducing its share of global revenue to 3.8% of 6.37 trillion.

The premium problem

The biggest beneficiaries of this decline have been Apple and BBK Electronics-owned brands Vivo, Oppo and Realme—Xiaomi’s main rivals in India’s smartphone market.

In 2025, Vivo, Oppo and Realme held a combined 42.5% market share in India’s smartphone market, as per IDC data. Vivo led with over 29.5 million shipments, up from 25.1 million in 2021. Oppo rose to 20.2 million from 17.8 million over the same period. Realme fell from 24.2 million to 15 million, becoming the second major brand after Xiaomi to see sustained erosion.

Apple’s rise was the most pronounced, with sales increasing to 14.5 million units in 2025 from 4.5 million in 2021, reflecting a shift toward premium devices, said Navkendar Singh, associate vice-president at IDC India.

Also Read | Xiaomi X Pro QLED TV: An affordable option with all the bells and whistles

“Xiaomi’s flagships in the Ultra series are more for brand presence, and no one looking for phones in price ranges of 1 lakh or thereabouts would buy it over an Apple iPhone or a Samsung Galaxy flagship. In fact, Vivo and Oppo did well to push their premium-segment smartphones to brick-and-mortar retailers early on, while Xiaomi failed to keep up with this shift,” Singh said.

He added that nearly 70% of Oppo's overall sales come from physical retail stores. Xiaomi, for the longest time, was very online-dependent.

India saw 152 million new smartphones sold through 2025, with Vivo leading ahead of Samsung, Oppo, Realme and Apple rounding out the top five. Xiaomi dropped out of the top five for the first time since 2015 and ranked sixth with a 9% share, according to IDC India.

The impact extended to manufacturing, said Gopal Nadadur, senior vice-president for South Asia at The Asia Group. “While Xiaomi started its localization journey on the right foot, it did not ramp up its local manufacturing presence with the kind of tight-knit relations with contract manufacturers the way a fellow brand such as Vivo did with the likes of Dixon Technologies.”

“At the same time, Xiaomi’s India margins have remained super thin—close to 1%, showing that a potential play to develop an ecosystem of electronics could not quite mature into a long-term strategy for it,” Nadadur added.

In response to Mint’s queries, Xiaomi in an emailed statement said that India “remains a key market for Xiaomi globally, and our commitment here is strong and long-term.”

“This is evident in the increased level of engagement and focus this year—through global leadership presence in India, a stronger product pipeline, and closer alignment with global launches. In a maturing market like India, looking at growth through volume alone no longer gives the full picture,” the statement, attributed to a Xiaomi India spokesperson, said.

The company added its strategy “is aligned with the Group’s overall strategy” and expects “growth moving from volume-led expansion to a more value-driven phase.”

Rishi Padhi, principal analyst at Gartner, said Xiaomi’s position reflects a lag in adapting to India’s premium shift. “As consumers lengthened their upgrade cycles and opted for more expensive devices supported by easy financing plans, Xiaomi struggled to break out of its budget-centric identity, whereas Vivo and Oppo successfully elevated their brand prestige—and that matters to a great degree,” he said.

Also Read | A productive day includes regular breaks, says Xiaomi COO Sudhin Mathur

The Xiaomi reset

For now, Xiaomi appears to be stabilizing. In September 2024, it appointed Lenovo veteran Sudhin Mathur as chief operating officer to reset its India strategy.

“It’s unlikely that Xiaomi will exit India, for even a 9% market share in a market as large as India is a significant business. For now, Xiaomi will likely continue on a self-sustaining note, and in the long run, possibly look to bring its ecosystem of tablets and audio products back into India again,” Singh said.

Xiaomi itself has begun repositioning beyond smartphones.

Smartphones remain an important category, but not the only one,” the company said. “Over the years, we have evolved into a broader technology and ecosystem company…This allows us to address a wider set of needs…We are confident this approach supports sustainable growth going forward.”

Gartner’s Padhi said the shift is already underway globally. “I would expect Xiaomi to continue shifting away from a volume-driven approach to focus on long-term financial sustainability, through a value-for-experience pivot. They have already begun this strategic shift in its domestic market in China, and will soon replicate in international markets including India,” he said.

About the Author

Shouvik Das

Shouvik has been tracking the rise and shifts of India’s technology ecosystem for over a decade, across print, broadcast and web-first platforms. He's been a tinkerer of machines and PCs since childhood, a habit he was thrilled to convert into his profession. This has led him to fascinating experiences of technologies around the world, which is what keeps him hooked to his job.<br><br>Shouvik likes to believe that he is one of the few technology journalists in India who can also code. He has also been writing about the rise of AI well before it became a household name, and has met some of the most fascinating people over the years through his work.<br><br>Shouvik writes about AI, Big Tech, data centres, electronics, semiconductors, cybersecurity, gaming, cryptocurrencies, and consumer technologies. He is most fond of the stories he has written during his time here at Mint, for which he also writes 'Transformer', a weekly technology newsletter, and hosts 'Techcetra', a weekly technology podcast.<br><br>Outside of work, Shouvik spends most of his time with Pixel, whom he believes is the world's best dog. He is also an avid reader, a toy collector, a gamer and a frequent traveller.

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