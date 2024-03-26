A $20 Billion Deal Depends on Whether You Think Walmart Is a Supermarket
Patrick Thomas , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 26 Mar 2024, 04:47 PM IST
SummaryAntitrust authorities say Kroger’s planned Albertsons takeover will leave fewer traditional supermarkets to compete for Americans’ dollars.
Where you go to buy a loaf of bread or a bunch of bananas could help determine the fate of the biggest-ever supermarket merger deal.
