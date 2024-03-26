A $20 Billion Deal Depends on Whether You Think Walmart Is a Supermarket

Federal antitrust enforcers, who sued last month to block the Kroger-Albertsons deal, look differently at markets such as Greeley, a city of more than 100,000 about an hour north of Denver. By definition, Walmart and Target historically haven’t been classified as supermarkets. Sprouts ranks as a premium natural and organic store. Dollar stores are too limited in what they sell to be considered grocery competitors. Under the Federal Trade Commission’s view, if Kroger and Albertsons merged, they would be the only major supermarket operator left in town.