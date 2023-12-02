A divorce with Apple, internal strife: How Goldman’s Main Street bet failed
AnnaMaria Andriotis , The Wall Street Journal 7 min read 02 Dec 2023, 10:43 AM IST
SummaryThe Wall Street firm was looking to get out of consumer lending, once a big area of expansion. But Apple dumped it first.
At an off-site in upstate New York last month, during a dinner lasting roughly three hours, Goldman Sachs Chief Executive David Solomon told partners that the firm had made some mistakes with consumer lending. But, he said, the business wasn’t as bad as they thought and they didn’t understand the details. He wouldn’t tolerate partners trash-talking Goldman’s decision to get into consumer lending, he told them.
