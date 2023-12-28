A Fracker Tries to Produce ‘Guilt-Free’ Gas

BRIDGEPORT, Texas—A shale driller is out to prove that it is possible to go completely green—while still producing natural gas.

Denver-based BKV says that by the 2030s it will store millions of tons of climate-warming carbon dioxide in wells deep underground to eliminate or offset all of the emissions generated from manufacturing and using its gas.

The idea is that consumers can buy that gas and use it without contributing to climate change, says Christopher Kalnin, BKV’s chief executive: “We called it…guilt-free energy."

BKV isn’t alone. Companies such as Exxon Mobil and Chevron are pouring billions of dollars into businesses aimed at capturing and storing carbon emissions—arguing that such efforts go a long way toward neutralizing the greenhouse gases generated by their products.

At the recent United Nations climate summit in Dubai, many oil producers argued that the world will continue consuming fossil fuels for a long time and that abatement techniques are necessary to meet climate goals.

Two years into its own decarbonization plan, BKV is struggling to keep it—and its business—on track, suggesting how tough, costly and time-consuming such efforts are likely to be.

During the past year, as gas prices fell and debts from an acquisition piled up, BKV was poised to breach a debt covenant until lenders agreed to waive it. The company paused plans to go public and got a $150 million capital infusion from its parent, a Thai coal conglomerate. BKV has yet to secure funding for a host of new wells it calculates it will need to hit its zero-carbon goals, a price tag that could go as high as a billion dollars.

Kalnin says that BKV’s carbon plans are still on track and that its financial troubles are bumps in the road as it has rewritten loan covenants. The company was profitable during the first half of 2023, public filings show. Things will improve when gas prices rise and government subsidies kick in, Kalnin says.

“Are we squeezed cashwise because of trying to grow a business when gas drops to $2.60? Yeah," says Kalnin, referring to the price of a million British thermal units. “We spent over $60 million building out our carbon-capture business in a declining gas-price market. But it shows our commitment to the business."

Skeptics argue that abatement technologies such as carbon capture and storage, or CCS, are expensive boondoggles that aren’t nearly as effective in reducing emissions as proponents say, and give energy giants an excuse to continue producing fossil fuels.

Overreliance on CCS to counteract fossil-fuel emissions is dangerous, the Paris-based International Energy Agency warned in a November report, potentially requiring an “inconceivable" 32 billion metric tons of carbon captured at a cost of more than $3.5 trillion a year until 2050 if current oil and gas consumption trends continue.

Carbon capture got a boost in the U.S. in 2022, when the renewable-energy and drug-cost law known as the Inflation Reduction Act increased tax credits for the practice, but the economics remain unclear and regulations affecting the industry are still being created. Few companies have committed to projects as aggressively as BKV.

BKV started pumping CO2 into a well in Bridgeport, near Fort Worth, Texas, in November—one of the first such efforts to get off the ground. If all goes well the company will reap nearly $18 million a year in government subsidies based on the volume of carbon it injects—an amount Kalnin estimates could cover the cost of the project in three or four years.

On a recent windy afternoon at the well site, Lauren Read, a former Exxon engineer who now heads BKV’s CCS business, points to a round, white meter with a readout showing how much CO2 is flowing into the ground. “This is the cash register," she says.

BKV has contracted to sell gas as well as blockchain tokens tied to carbon-dioxide reductions to the French utility Engie—one of the first such deals in the world.

Kalnin, a former McKinsey consultant and self-described “information junkie," crafted the company’s decarbonization strategy during the pandemic, as he read through marketplace surveys. Customers were saying: We want three cars, big houses and cheap, abundant power, Kalnin recalls. But they also didn’t want to feel bad about the environment.

“Don’t change my lifestyle, but fix the planet," he says.

Kalnin decided to give it a try, telling his staff to crunch the numbers on what it would take to reduce or offset all the emissions associated with both BKV’s gas-production operations and the combustion of that gas by its customers—a target nearly unheard of in the energy industry. That currently totals roughly 15.3 million metric tons of CO2 a year, equivalent to the emissions from the annual energy use of almost two million homes.

The company figured it could eliminate around 7% of that largely by retooling to halt leaks and vents of methane, a potent greenhouse gas, at its 6,000-plus gas wells. BKV is about halfway through that effort now.

For the other 93% of its emissions, mostly associated with the burning of its gas, the company settled on CCS as the best solution. Kalnin took the plan, which had a price tag of $500 million to $1 billion, to BKV’s board, which approved it.

Kalnin started with the easiest project: sequestering the carbon dioxide that is mixed with the natural gas it pumped up from its own wells. That CO2 was being vented into the atmosphere at a processing plant in Bridgeport. Read and her staff designed and drilled the first carbon-sequestration well in 18 months.

At full capacity, the well—a nearly 2-mile-long, concrete- and steel-lined shaft drilled into a layer of porous rock—will store CO2 from the processing of roughly half of the company’s natural-gas output, around 210,000 metric tons of CO2 a year.

Engie is buying all the emissions reductions associated with that storage, so BKV can’t use it to offset the footprint of its own operations. BKV will have to tap other companies’ CO2 to store in future wells. That could be more difficult, since those companies are likely to want a share in the CCS subsidies as well as the emissions reductions.

Kalnin says many companies have laid out bold plans, but few are following through.

“We said we’re going to do a carbon-capture project, and we did one," he says.

