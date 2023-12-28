A Fracker Tries to Produce ‘Guilt-Free’ Gas

Kalnin decided to give it a try, telling his staff to crunch the numbers on what it would take to reduce or offset all the emissions associated with both BKV’s gas-production operations and the combustion of that gas by its customers—a target nearly unheard of in the energy industry. That currently totals roughly 15.3 million metric tons of CO2 a year, equivalent to the emissions from the annual energy use of almost two million homes.