A lingering question at Coinbase: Who really owns the customers’ crypto?

On the other hand, the accounting change may make it feasible for more mainstream companies to provide custodial services for crypto, which could ultimately work against Coinbase commercially. The rescission of SAB 121 could attract more competition from banks and broker-dealers, although they would need approval from other regulators. Some already have a head-start. Bank of New York Mellon was among the financial institutions that received exemptions from SAB 121 last year, after the SEC determined their services for safeguarding crypto assets would provide the same protection as their custodial services for other assets.