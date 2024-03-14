A. M. Naik, Madhusudan Kela invest in med-tech firm S3V
S3V plans to launch mechanical thrombectomy devices that can intravenously target and dissolve blood clots. Current devices cost well over ₹5 lakh while S3V promises to manufacture and sell devices that are around ₹75,000.
L&T chairman emeritus A. M. Naik, investor Madhusudan Kela and other high net worth individuals have invested in Mysore-based medical devices firm S3V Vascular Technologies Ltd, to fund a US-FDA approved manufacturing plant which will make next-generation neurovascular medical devices, said founder and chief executive Badari Narayan, S3V Vascular Technologies.