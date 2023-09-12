A Mall Owner’s About-Face: Bet on America’s High-End Malls

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield will hold some of its top-performing malls but still plans a “radical reduction” of its U.S. exposure.

The European owner of Westfield malls is pulling back from its aggressive plan to sell nearly all its properties and exit from the U.S. market this year, another vote of confidence for the high-end mall business. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield said last year that it planned to shed most of its American portfolio by the end of 2023. Now, the Paris-based company intends to hold some of its top-performing malls beyond that self-imposed deadline.

Chief Executive Jean-Marie Tritant told investors this summer that “our strong operational performance gives us flexibility on when we’ll execute" future sales. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Europe’s largest mall operator still plans a “radical reduction" of its American exposure, Tritant said. Though for now, the company continues to own 16 American malls, including flagships such as Westfield Century City in Los Angeles and Westfield Garden State Plaza in northern New Jersey. It is even investing significant money into some of the malls that the firm was expected to have dumped by now.

Enclosed malls were hit hard by the pandemic and recovered slowly. Older, low-end malls have plummeted in value, but many of the country’s well-located, high-end centers are now doing well. Major mall operators, including Simon Property Group and Macerich, have reported strong tenant demand this year.

Some of the malls that Unibail has held on to are also doing well. Occupancy at its flagship properties has reached 2019 levels, the company said, and customer foot traffic and tenant sales were both up in the first half of this year compared with the same period in 2022. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

One of Unibail’s top U.S. properties is the Westfield Valley Fair mall, which straddles Santa Clara and San Jose in California’s Bay Area. The company completed a $1.1 billion expansion and renovation of the property just before the pandemic hit, adding high-end stores and restaurants as well as entertainment tenants. Tenant sales at the mall were up 66% last year compared with 2019, the company reported.

“The mall is always packed," Santa Clara Mayor Lisa Gillmor said. “They’ve really transformed that mall into something that’s not only a shopping experience but an entertainment experience, as well."

Unibail is also investing in its top properties. In May, the company opened a large food hall with more than two-dozen food and beverage operators at Westfield Topanga in the San Fernando Valley. Unibail is also moving forward with development projects at properties in Illinois, northern New Jersey and Bethesda, Md., including adding apartments and open-air retail and restaurants. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Strong performance, however, isn’t the only reason why Unibail has held on to its most valuable properties. Real-estate analytics firm Green Street estimates that Unibail’s top five U.S. malls have a combined value of more than $5 billion, representing more than half of its total U.S. portfolio value.

“These very large, high-price-point malls, your potential buyer pool gets a lot smaller," said Vince Tibone, Green Street’s head of U.S. retail and industrial research. “They’re focused on getting the most value out of the U.S. portfolio and not just fire-selling everything."

Unibail has sold nine of its lower-quality U.S. malls since 2021 at prices the company said reflected discounts ranging up to 12% from their most recent appraisals. Its most recent mall sale, of the Westfield Valencia Town Center regional mall north of Los Angeles, netted $199 million earlier this month and represented a less than 3% discount, the company said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company has also handed back the keys to five of its U.S. malls. It is in the process of turning over the Westfield San Francisco Centre to its lender. The mall, which not long ago was considered a top shopping destination in the city, has suffered declining sales, occupancy and foot traffic since the pandemic.

Despite extending its stay in the U.S., Unibail is likely to continue making its way toward the exit as it seeks to lighten its heavy debt load, said Green Street Senior Analyst Rob Virdee.

“You have to sell," Virdee said. “You have to make the balance sheet palatable." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Write to Kate King at kate.king@wsj.com

A Mall Owner’s About-Face: Bet on America’s High-End Malls

A Mall Owner’s About-Face: Bet on America’s High-End Malls