A media heiress’s bid to sell sets off mayhem inside Paramount
Jessica Toonkel , The Wall Street Journal 13 min read 29 Apr 2024, 12:33 PM IST
SummaryThe storied Hollywood company behind ‘The Godfather’ faces its biggest battle yet as Shari Redstone’s merger plans collide with shareholder fury and a CEO on the outs.
Shari Redstone was finally ready to cash out.
