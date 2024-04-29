A media heiress’s bid to sell sets off mayhem inside Paramount

Amid the deal talks with Skydance, a board shake-up occurred, with four directors—three of whom were on the independent committee, stepping down. Redstone had wanted a smaller, more nimble board for some time, people familiar with the situation said. The directors were told they would not be up for renomination. At least one, Nicole Seligman, an attorney and former Sony Entertainment executive, questioned the Skydance deal, the people said.