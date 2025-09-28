A new front opens between Zuckerberg and Musk over robots

Meta’s efforts are still in the early stages, having emerged from its broader work in AI and extended reality devices. “If you’re thinking about having an AI that is always on, using cameras and microphones to assess the situation that it’s faced with, to be an assistant to you through a wearable device—that’s actually pretty similar to a robot who’s got the same kind of packages in terms of how it should understand the world," Andrew Bosworth, Meta chief technology officer, said in a social-media post in June.