A New Solution for CO2 Emissions: Bury Them at Sea

Cement and building materials companies such as Heidelberg Materials and Holcim, chemical giants like BASF, and energy companies including BP, Denmark’s Ørsted and Norway’s Equinor plan to build their own carbon-capture plants. They aim to dispose of their emissions inland and offshore, for instance in undersea caves off Norway and in the North Sea, potentially using the specialized ships. Some big EU companies plan to build their own berths to load CO2 waste for transport. Smaller ones could use a network of pipelines with access to terminals.