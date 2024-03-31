A Peter Thiel-backed AI startup, Cognition Labs, seeks $2 billion valuation
SummaryFunding round could increase startup’s valuation nearly sixfold in a matter of weeks, reflecting AI frenzy
Cognition Labs, a startup developing an artificial intelligence tool for writing code, is in talks with investors to raise funding at a valuation of up to $2 billion, in a test of the investor frenzy around new AI technology.
