A Progressive’s Case for Getting Rid of ‘ESG’
The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 19 Aug 2023, 08:42 PM IST
Summary
- It’s fine to incorporate environmental, social and governance considerations into decision making. But not if we’re ignoring other important factors.
ESG is everywhere. It drives major strategic decisions at the world’s largest companies, spurs the capital flows of leading asset managers, and dictates the core curriculum at prestigious business schools. Standard-setting bodies recommend the disclosure of a plethora of ESG metrics, and ESG-ratings firms each purport to offer the single best measure of a company’s ESG credentials.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less