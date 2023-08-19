A Progressive’s Case for Getting Rid of ‘ESG’

ESG is everywhere. It drives major strategic decisions at the world’s largest companies, spurs the capital flows of leading asset managers, and dictates the core curriculum at prestigious business schools. Standard-setting bodies recommend the disclosure of a plethora of ESG metrics, and ESG-ratings firms each purport to offer the single best measure of a company’s ESG credentials.

For advocates of ESG, this is a no-brainer: Decisions based on environmental, social and corporate-governance factors, they say, can both improve financial performance and create societal value.

So let me say this as clearly as possible: ESG has outlived its usefulness. It’s time we scrap the term.

It isn’t that I’m against integrating environmental, social and governance considerations into decision-making. I’ve argued in favor of that myself, and I’m widely viewed as an ESG advocate. But the infatuation with ESG has now gone too far. While an incorporation of ESG can enhance financial and social returns, an obsession with ESG can distract companies and investors from both objectives—by causing them to ignore non-ESG factors that may be even more relevant for long-term value.

Historical coincidence

The special status given to ESG arose by historical coincidence rather than economic logic. The term was introduced by the 2004 United Nations report Who Cares Wins. It promoted the U.N. Global Compact’s 10 principles, which exclusively concerned social and environmental issues, and encouraged companies to adopt them in part due to their positive impact on financial results. The report quoted DuPont’s CFO as saying, “Every corporation is under intense pressure to create ever-increasing shareholder value. Enhancing environmental and social performance are enormous business opportunities to do just that."

The previous year, a seminal academic paper was published showing that governance improves long-term shareholder returns. It just so happened that investment researchers started recognizing the importance of “ES" to shareholder value around the same time, so the U.N. report brought the “ES" and “G" together—despite them being strange bedfellows. “G" typically ensures that a company serves its shareholders, whereas “ES" principally benefits stakeholders such as employees or communities. Even “E" and “S" may clash with each other; shutting down a polluting plant helps the environment but hurts workers.

If the key thread that ties ESG together is its financial significance, then there’s no reason to exclude the many other factors that also create long-term value. In 1992, Robert Kaplan and David Norton introduced the “balanced scorecard," which highlighted how the value of a company depends not only on its tangible assets, but also its intangible assets. These include ESG issues, such as carbon efficiency and an inclusive culture, but also myriad non-ESG ones, such as strategy, productivity, innovation, capital allocation and brand. None of them fall under the ESG label, but all are critical for long-term performance.

Narrow focus

Putting ESG on a pedestal above these other intangible assets can be damaging in three ways.

First, it narrows companies’ focus. It causes them to give priority to components that have an ESG label attached to them over more important drivers of long-term returns—such as the elevation of superficial diversity statistics over genuine human capital development. ESG then becomes a compliance exercise—a set of boxes to be ticked—rather than a framework to create value.

Second, it blurs companies’ focus. They lose the ability to distinguish between the various items under the ESG umbrella, instead viewing them all as a homogenous mass of virtue. In 2011, I published a paper showing that companies with high employee satisfaction outperformed their peers over a 26-year period. ESG advocates claimed that I’d proved that ESG works. But a study on employee satisfaction has no implications for other ESG issues, such as carbon emissions, animal rights or water usage. Just because one ESG factor works, it doesn’t mean you can blindly pursue another factor and hope to make money.

Third, it confuses companies. The halo around ESG leads them to think that it defies the laws of gravity—or at least the laws of economics. We often treat ESG metrics as if higher numbers are always better, but ESG is an investment and, like any other investment, it exhibits diminishing returns. Trade-offs exist in almost every other area of economics, but some view ESG as a magic word for which the normal rules don’t apply.

To be sure, ESG critics also make the same mistake of tarring all ESG items with the same brush—just from the other direction. Certain ESG factors have no link to performance, despite over-hyped claims, but this doesn’t mean that other ESG factors can’t pay off, such as governance and employee satisfaction. By attacking ESG indiscriminately, critics blind themselves to the possibility that some ESG issues can boost returns. It’s ironic that some of the harshest opponents of ESG claim that companies’ only purpose is to improve financial performance, when some ESG issues help with exactly that.

Societal value

But what about the other argument for ESG—its societal impact? Many people believe that companies have wider responsibilities than simply making money, and that ESG is the key to achieving those broader goals.

This argument ignores the fact that non-ESG factors can also create substantial societal value. An innovative new product creates consumer surplus above and beyond the price paid for it. Productivity allows a company to create more with less, reducing resource usage and pollution emitted. Disciplined capital allocation prevents companies from wasting cash on executives’ vanity projects, instead redeploying it to fuel the inventions of the future. Conversely, poor non-ESG performance can harm society. Kodak’s sluggish executive team missed the digital revolution, eventually causing the company to go bankrupt and 150,000 employees to lose their jobs.

One could reasonably argue that the societal impact of some ESG issues, such as climate change, are even more important than non-ESG ones. But then these effects should be dealt with by regulation, such as a carbon tax, just like any other externality. Any substantial externality, ESG or not, should be dealt with primarily by the government. Just because one falls within the ESG bucket and attracts the attention of ESG investors doesn’t give policy makers an excuse for inaction.

The politicization

And there’s another reason to scrap the “ESG" term entirely. That’s that the term has become heavily politicized, leading to ideological reactions rather than logical evaluations. Consider the following statements: “More ESG investment is always better" and “Considering ESG risks violates fiduciary duty." An ESG advocate will latch on to the former, and an ESG opponent the latter. But if we remove the word “ESG," we can assess the claims with a clear head. More investment isn’t always better, due to diminishing returns, and taking risks into account is consistent with fiduciary duty—in fact, an essential part of fiduciary duty.

Instead of debating ESG, we should discuss “intangible assets" and “long-term value." Neither term is political, neither term excludes certain elements and puts a halo on others, and neither term leads to a cottage industry of consultants trying to ensure that something ticks a box. What matters is whether something improves long-term value, rather than whether it’s called ESG.

The ESG movement had its time and place. It usefully drew companies’ and investors’ attention to the fact that nonfinancial factors can be financially material. But we’ve now known this for decades and its time is past. Just as painting by numbers is useful for a child learning to paint but limiting thereafter, the current ESG-by-numbers approach has long outlived its purpose.

Let’s scrap the politicized, simplistic, and restrictive term of ESG and free companies to create long-term value.

Alex Edmans is a professor of finance at London Business School and author of “Grow the Pie: How Great Companies Deliver Both Purpose and Profit." He can be reached at reports@wsj.com.