A Progressive’s Case for Getting Rid of ‘ESG’

If the key thread that ties ESG together is its financial significance, then there’s no reason to exclude the many other factors that also create long-term value. In 1992, Robert Kaplan and David Norton introduced the “balanced scorecard," which highlighted how the value of a company depends not only on its tangible assets, but also its intangible assets. These include ESG issues, such as carbon efficiency and an inclusive culture, but also myriad non-ESG ones, such as strategy, productivity, innovation, capital allocation and brand. None of them fall under the ESG label, but all are critical for long-term performance.

