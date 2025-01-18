A protest against America’s TikTok ban is mired in contradiction

Choosing Xiaohongshu over an American alternative may be a form of resistance to the TikTok crackdown. But the app is also vulnerable to a ban, says Alan Rozenshtein of the University of Minnesota. While TikTok and ByteDance are the only companies named in the sell-or-ban law, it also covers those that both exceed 1m monthly active users and have foreign owners from one of four “adversary" countries—China, Iran, North Korea and Russia—who hold at least a 20% stake. Part of the law mandates divestment for TikTok and ByteDance with no presidential discretion, but another gives the president the authority to trigger a similar process for other Chinese-controlled social-media apps, notes Mr Rozenshtein.