Companies
A quick-commerce correction on the radar for consumer brands
Sowmya Ramasubramanian 4 min read 28 Dec 2024, 05:15 AM IST
Summary
- While 2024 was a bonanza year for direct-to-consumer brands, clinging on to quick commerce platforms will not be sustainable.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
While direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands lucked out when quick commerce became a lucrative sales channel in 2024, industry executives say they may reduce their dependence on instant delivery platforms in 2025.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less