A quick-commerce correction on the radar for consumer brands

Brands may cut dependence

“Distribution channels change as the business matures. When we started, we started only with a D2C website because we wanted to be close to the consumer. Later, we expanded to e-commerce, and then this wave of quick commerce came by. Maybe once quick-commerce plateaus in the next, say, 5-10 years, maybe the next wave could be offline retail," Dhruv Madhok, co-founder of haircare brand Arata, told Mint.