A ‘Recipe for Disaster’: Insiders Warned Meta’s Privacy Push Would Shield Child Predators
Jeff Horwitz , The Wall Street Journal 10 min read 22 Dec 2023, 09:52 PM IST
SummaryThe company’s own child-safety experts sounded the alarm about efforts to encrypt messages on Instagram and Facebook. This month, it started doing it anyway.
When Meta Platforms began rolling out encryption for Facebook direct messages this month, it was advancing a project that members of its safety staff have long warned would end in disaster.
