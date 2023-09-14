A Saudi Defense Contractor Courted Russia and China. Then, Its U.S. Business Partners Fled

A Saudi Defense Contractor Courted Russia and China. Then, Its U.S. Business Partners Fled8 min read 14 Sep 2023, 11:23 PM IST
Failed talks between RTX and a Saudi defense firm show the kingdom’s difficulties in establishing its own military industry.
RIYADH, Saudi Arabia—American defense giant RTX and a Saudi weapons firm were heading toward a multibillion-dollar deal when it was abruptly called off early this year. The reason, say people familiar with the talks, was RTX’s concerns that its Saudi partner’s companies were pursuing business with sanctioned Chinese and Russian entities.