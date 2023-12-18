A Skimpy Bonus Season Awaits Some White-Collar Workers

Fewer companies are giving bonuses this year, a blow to many white-collar workers already contending with a slowed job market.
A survey of more than 200 small, midsize and large companies found that 34% wouldn’t give year-end bonuses this year, up from 27% last year, according to the poll conducted by Challenger, Gray & Christmas and provided exclusively to The Wall Street Journal. That was the highest number of companies not giving bonuses since 2019.
Lower bonus payments could be particularly felt on Wall Street. Payouts are projected to fall as much as 25% this year from last year for investment bankers who advise on mergers and acquisitions, according to Johnson Associates, a compensation-consulting firm for the financial-services industry. Equities traders could see bonuses decline 5% to 10%.
“It’s generally a so-so and disappointing year" for Wall Street bonuses, said Alan Johnson, managing director.
The dour bonuses reflect what has been a difficult year for white-collar professionals. The talent wars in tech gave way to pink slips in late 2022, with nearly 400,000 workers in that sector cut to date, according to Layoffs.fyi.
This year layoffs spread to Goldman Sachs, Ford Motor and A.P. Moller-Maersk, among others, while pay started to shrivel for new hires after years of increases to keep up with inflation.
Companies including Microsoft, Walgreens Boots Alliance and Meta Platforms, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, have warned their workforces that bonuses will be canceled or reduced for some employees this year.
In addition to the less-robust job market, falling inflation puts less pressure on companies to dangle bonuses as a tool to retain workers, especially as many executives brace for slower growth in 2024, said Andy Challenger, senior vice president of Challenger, Gray & Christmas.
The season of disappointment
Holiday season bonuses have been a longtime fixture to motivate salaried workers, especially in boom years. They can range from gift cards for a few hundred dollars to tens of thousands of dollars, depending on the role and industry.
Patrick Mashburn, a 48-year-old marketing specialist and content developer at Unity Environmental University, a private, nonprofit college in New Gloucester, Maine, received a $1,000 holiday bonus this year, his second in two years, which makes him feel appreciated for a job well done.
“I’ve got a little bit more of a cushion than I did a few weeks ago," he said.
Still, as the specter of layoffs continues to loom—with recent cuts at Spotify Technology, Hasbro and the consulting arm of Ernst & Young—many companies are planning to cut back.
In a recent survey of nearly 1,500 human-resource managers and professionals by SHRM, which has also been known as the Society for Human Resource Management, 29% said they would give cash bonuses during the holidays. Nearly half of that 29% said the bonus would amount to the same as last year.
“This indicates some real trepidation on behalf of employers," said Johnny C. Taylor Jr., chief executive of SHRM.
In finance, this year’s weak bonuses would come on top of the bad news last year, when bonuses dropped by a lot. That sector’s bonuses are typically given out in the first couple of months of the new year.
“Everybody was hoping that we would have a nice recovery this year on pay, and generally that didn’t happen," Johnson said.
One bright spot: Bonuses for wealth-management advisers are expected to rise by 5%, according to Johnson, who said that “very rich people want advice." That sector got help from the stock market’s surge this year, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average reaching an all-time high recently.
The exceptions
Not all industries are likely to cut bonuses.
The recruiting firm Robert Half conducted a fall survey of nearly 1,800 hiring managers in fields such as law, accounting and marketing, and found that 96% were planning to award bonuses.
Among professional-services firms, such as legal services and accounting, 54% of those surveyed said this year’s bonuses would be higher than last year’s, and 37% were planning to keep bonuses at the same level as 2022.
Wisselman Harounian Family Law, a law firm in Nassau County, N.Y., gave its employees bonuses this year that were 30% to 50% more than last year’s. They averaged about $3,500.
“There has been a lot of turnover in family law firms like mine, and so I’m always looking for ways to reward my employees and keep morale high," said Jacqueline Harounian, managing partner of Wisselman Harounian Family Law, adding that the firm had a good year.
Other companies are returning to bonuses after skipping them for the past few years.
During lean Covid-19 years, Thermal-Vac Technology, an Orange, Calif.-based provider of metal-enhancing services for aerospace and defense companies, didn’t award bonuses. This year, around Thanksgiving, it doled out 20% of its profit to workers, an average of $2,200 per employee.
Heather Falcone, Thermal-Vac’s chief executive, said business turned profitable again this year so it is important to continue the bonus tradition.
“Our team members go so far above and beyond," she said. “We first and foremost give it back to the team members."
Imani Gonzales, a 29-year-old sales representative in Atlanta for a pest-control company, said she was so surprised to get the bonus that showed up in her checking account in November that she thought it was a mistake.
“I got more than double the amount I got last year," she said. “I wasn’t expecting to get much." She was informed that the deposit, around $500, wasn’t in error.
Gonzales, a single mother, said the money helped with expenses for her and her two daughters to travel to her home state of Florida for the holidays and “get a little something extra" for the girls for Christmas.
Write to Ray A. Smith at Ray.Smith@wsj.com