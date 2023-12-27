A Tale of Two Pharmas: Can Obesity Firms Continue Their Outperformance in 2024?

He points to how Gilead’s stock quadrupled between 2012 and 2014 due to excitement over its hepatitis C treatments. The stock only peaked in 2015 when the company started missing analyst estimates and facing competition from an AbbVie drug. In the case of Eli Lilly, Mounjaro has beaten estimates in five of the last six quarters, according to FactSet. And the obesity version of the drug, Zepbound, just received Food and Drug Administration approval, so Lilly remains fairly early on in the cycle. Meanwhile, there is no major competition on the horizon to Novo and Lilly for the next few years.