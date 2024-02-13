A Texas Oil Driller Banks a $26 Billion Deal, With Regrets

Endeavor is one of the last giant, privately held drillers. It has the largest remaining inventory of top-tier oil acreage of any private Permian company, according to energy-analytics firm Flow Partners, sitting on about 350,000 net acres and producing about 200,000 barrels of oil a day. The merger with Diamondback would create a juggernaut that will compete with the likes of ConocoPhillips and Exxon in the Permian.