A Trump Intel stake could make national security the new ‘too big to fail’
Summary
Talk of a potential deal brings to mind the government’s effort to rescue AIG during the 2008-2009 financial crisis.
US President Donald Trump is preparing to direct the government to take a direct stake in Intel, according to multiple media reports, as the White House continues to extend its influence into corporate America citing national security concerns.
