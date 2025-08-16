A Trump Intel stake could make national security the new ‘too big to fail’

An Intel stake, if such a deal happens, would be different. The closest parallel is to the government’s broader effort to bail out Wall Street during the 2008-2009 financial crisis, which involved the U.S. taking a large stake in the insurer American International Group. Deeming AIG “too big to fail," the government provided it with loans and equity in the region of $182 billion, exiting the group with a $23 billion profit in 2012.