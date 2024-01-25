Companies
A year since Hindenburg firestorm, where do Adani stocks stand?
Summary
- Most of the port-to-cement conglomerate’s stocks are yet to fully recover from Hindenburg report setback. Share prices of six of the nine group companies are trailing the prices they saw before the release of the report.
A year since the release of Hindenburg Research’s report set off a firestorm and a political slugfest for the Adani group, most of the port-to-cement conglomerate’s stocks are yet to fully recover from this setback.
