A year since Hindenburg firestorm, where do Adani stocks stand?

A year since the release of Hindenburg Research’s report set off a firestorm and a political slugfest for the Adani group, most of the port-to-cement conglomerate’s stocks are yet to fully recover from this setback.

Share prices of six of the nine group companies are trailing the prices they saw before the release of the report. These include parent company Adani Enterprises, Adani Total Gas, Adani Green, NDTV and ACC. Adani Enterprises’ stock hit its highest point since the release of the report this month.