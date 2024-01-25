Hello User
Business News/ Companies / A year since Hindenburg firestorm, where do Adani stocks stand?

A year since Hindenburg firestorm, where do Adani stocks stand?

Nandita Venkatesan

  • Most of the port-to-cement conglomerate’s stocks are yet to fully recover from Hindenburg report setback. Share prices of six of the nine group companies are trailing the prices they saw before the release of the report.

The market value of all Adani group listed shares remain below the pre-Hindenburg peak of over 19 trillion, but has seen a sharp recovery from the 5.8 trillion it had dropped to.

A year since the release of Hindenburg Research’s report set off a firestorm and a political slugfest for the Adani group, most of the port-to-cement conglomerate’s stocks are yet to fully recover from this setback.

A year since the release of Hindenburg Research's report set off a firestorm and a political slugfest for the Adani group, most of the port-to-cement conglomerate's stocks are yet to fully recover from this setback.

Share prices of six of the nine group companies are trailing the prices they saw before the release of the report. These include parent company Adani Enterprises, Adani Total Gas, Adani Green, NDTV and ACC. Adani Enterprises’ stock hit its highest point since the release of the report this month.

Share prices of six of the nine group companies are trailing the prices they saw before the release of the report. These include parent company Adani Enterprises, Adani Total Gas, Adani Green, NDTV and ACC. Adani Enterprises' stock hit its highest point since the release of the report this month.

Nandita Venkatesan

Nandita Venkatesan is a data journalist at Mint, and has a keen interest in understanding the usefulness of data in driving sound public discourse and informing policymaking. She has over four years of experience across journalism and health research. She previously worked with the Economic Times, Mumbai, and the Vaccine Confidence Project in the UK. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Nandita also pursued a masters’ in public policy from University of Oxford as Chevening-Weidenfeld Hoffmann scholar.
