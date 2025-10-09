Fabled VC firm Andreessen Horowitz (a16z) to set up Bengaluru office; Anish Acharya leads effort
Summary
In 2022, a16z earmarked $500 million for Indian startups, but since Coinswitch, its only investment has been an undisclosed seed round in Plutus Labs, a hyper-casual gaming and prediction platform.
US venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz, better known as a16z, is setting up an office in India's Silicon Valley of Bengaluru, multiple people familiar with the move told Mint.
