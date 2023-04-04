AAI to boost hiring of air traffic officers

In the interim, to bridge the shortfall, AAI has also been hiring retired air traffic controllers as consultants in order to have specialized skills for air traffic management related matters. In March, AAI issued advertisement to engage 27 such retired personnel for one year at 10 airports with 11 for Delhi airport and another five to be recruited for Mumbai airport. Data since 2019 suggests that the shortage in air traffic controllers has built up over the years as the government has not been able to fill all the sanctioned posts.