A Karnataka high court order on 13 January has effectively “locked" a block of Aakash Educational Services Ltd's (AESL) shares allegedly linked to Byju Raveendran, creating fresh compliance and legal questions around the coaching firm’s recently concluded rights issue.

Though there is no immediate threat to AESL's ₹100 crore rights issue closed in December, according to lawyers, the order draws sharper scrutiny on who ultimately owns and benefits from the shares.

The court order also raises the question of whether AESL can produce a clean paper trail—shareholding records, beneficial ownership declarations, and the full allotment trail—if the court asks for it. Mint explains:

How did the AESL rights issue land in legal trouble?

AESL allowed Beeaar Investco Pte. Ltd, a little-known Singapore vehicle wholly owned by Raveendran, to participate in its first ₹100-crore tranche of the ₹250-crore rights issue, even as its board blocked the subscription of Byju’s parent, Think & Learn Pvt. Ltd (TLPL), to keep Raveendran at bay—exposing the exercise to potential legal challenges, Mint reported on 5 December.

To be sure, TLPL is currently undergoing insolvency proceedings and is being run by a committee of creditors, in which US-based GLAS Trust Company—an administrative agent for Byju’s $1.2 billion term loan B—holds about 99% of the voting rights, according to records before the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).

The same AESL shares held through Beeaar are alleged to be at the heart of Qatar Investment Authority Holding Llc’s (QIA), the Gulf country’s sovereign wealth fund, arbitration award and global freezing orders issued by the Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC) in connection with its $150 million loan to Byju’s Investments Pte. Ltd (BIPL), another Singapore-based company partly owned by Raveendran, in 2022.

But filings with the Registrar of Companies (RoC), reviewed by Mint in December, showed that Bisy Philip, a United Arab Emirates (UAE)-based businesswoman, has subscribed to around 32.2 million shares worth ₹16.09 crore—the exact same stake that AESL announced in the 28 November statement was picked up by Beeaar Investco Pte. Ltd—raising questions whether the subscription ultimately sat with Beeaar, transferred, or was structured through a connected person route.

Notably, Bisy Philip is the wife of Rajendran Vellapalath, who is linked to the Dubai- and UAE-based tech firm Voizzit and has been named in US court filings related to allegations involving Byju’s US assets.

What does the Karnataka high court have to do with it?

The question of who ultimately received the rights-issue shares ties back to QIA's enforcement case against Raveendran. Qatar Holding, an arm of QIA, asked the Karnataka high court to recognize the arbitration award as a decree and help execute it against Indian assets, turning AESL's cap table into a potential enforcement ground.

The Karnataka high court has now flagged the AESL stake held through Beeaar Investco as “beneficially owned" by Raveendran. This means that even if Beeaar is the recorded holder, the court is proceeding on the basis that Raveendran is the person who ultimately controls or benefits from them.

View Full Image The Karnataka high court has deemed the AESL stake via Beeaar Investco to be effectively owned by Byju Raveendran. (Bloomberg)

The court also passed an ad-interim attachment to protect that alleged beneficial interest, meaning a temporary, stop-gap freeze order that can be changed after the other sides file objections and the court hears them in detail.

The court has also issued notice on the interim application to Beeaar Investco and AESL for the next hearing, which it has directed be listed “after two weeks" (i.e., around late January).

Also Read | US bankruptcy court reverses $1 bn damages against Byju Raveendran

This dispute traces back to the September 2022 financing transaction in which QIA Holding advanced $150 million to BIPL for an AESL-linked share purchase, backed by Raveendran’s personal guarantee.

After alleging repeated defaults, QIA Holding terminated the deal in February 2024 and invoked a clause that allowed it to demand an immediate, fixed payout of $235 million, instead of waiting for the original repayment timeline, triggering arbitration in Singapore.

How does this affect AESL’s rights issue?

At its core, the share attachment is meant to prevent the disputed shareholding from being moved while the court considers QIA’s request.

“The Karnataka high court’s ad-interim attachment is, at this stage, a protective measure aimed at ring-fencing Raveendran’s alleged beneficial interest in AESL shares, and does not automatically unsettle a rights issue that has already concluded, unless the allotment itself is shown to be a device to defeat creditor claims," said Sunayana Basu Mallik, partner at King Stubb & Kasiva, advocates and attorneys.

She added that a completed rights issue is not void merely because there is a parallel attachment dispute. “For it to be reopened or stayed, QIA would need to demonstrate that the allotment involved suppression of beneficial ownership, fraud, or a deliberate circumvention of the court’s restraint," Mallik said.

This distinction matters because it separates two questions: whether AESL followed the corporate process in issuing shares, and whether any disputed economic interest behind a particular set of shares can still be “locked" as it is currently being examined by the courts.

Where does the real risk sit for AESL?

Lawyers said the immediate risk is less about the fundraising being reversed, and more about compliance and record-keeping once the company is on notice. “For Aakash, the risk is not ‘the rights issue is void by default’, but court-compliance and governance risk," said Alay Razvi, managing partner, Accord Juris.

Razvi said the company must ensure it does not register transactions or corporate actions that could be seen as helping anyone bypass the attachment. He also pointed to a practical problem: If the court starts examining who ultimately funded, controlled or benefited from the shares, AESL may need to show a clean, consistent paper trail.

Tushar Kumar, an advocate with the Supreme Court of India, framed it as a governance issue under the Companies Act. “The principal risk for AESL seemingly lies in the accuracy and completeness of its compliance under Sections 89 and 90 of the Companies Act, 2013," Kumar said.

He added that once a constitutional court begins examining beneficial ownership behind a pool of shares, the issuer’s registers, board papers, and disclosure trails become critical.

Sections 89 and 90 of the Companies Act, 2013, are disclosure rules that require companies (and the relevant individuals) to declare who really benefits from or controls shares.

What could courts may look for next?

The Karnataka high court order itself flags QIA’s concern that subsequent changes to the shares held by Raveendran could defeat the restraint, while the respondent’s side (Raveendran) has claimed the transfers relate to pre-existing agreements and that QIA was aware. How the court views the Beeaar’s eventual ownership trail—if it exists in the AESL share allotment—could therefore become central.​​

Razvi said the “default" outcome is not a blanket stay or reopening of the entire rights issue. “So, the practical risk is less ‘the issue is reopened’, and more ‘the disputed slice becomes court-locked regardless of whose name it is currently in'," he said.​

Ashima Obhan, senior partner at Obhan & Associates, said the order signals that courts will look through layers to identify the ultimate beneficial owner, and that issuers must be able to demonstrate correct recording and compliance. “Could the rights issue itself be re-opened or stayed? That is a high threshold," she said.

Obhan said QIA’s realistic next steps may include seeking continuation of the attachment, disclosures on oath and, in some circumstances, appointment of a receiver, along with directions to maintain the status quo.

This simply means QIA can now request the court to keep the freeze in place, and if the court feels the asset needs tighter supervision, appoint an independent court officer (a “receiver") to take custody and control of the disputed shares.

“Overall, the message is clear: courts will not allow corporate structuring or rights issues to be used as a shield against enforcement," Obhan said.