ABB ties up with Think Gas for automation in CGD services

ABB has designed a solution that will integrate, monitor and control day-to-day operations across the enterprise, automating workflows to help operators maximize uptime and improve safety
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
NEW DELHI :ABB has tied up with Think Gas, a city gas distribution company to implement a digital solution to maximize efficiency, availability and reliability of the city gas network that incorporates multiple remote terminals across distributed locations in the states of Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
NEW DELHI :ABB has tied up with Think Gas, a city gas distribution company to implement a digital solution to maximize efficiency, availability and reliability of the city gas network that incorporates multiple remote terminals across distributed locations in the states of Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh.
Harnessing its SCADAvantage system deployed in the cloud, ABB has designed a solution that will integrate, monitor and control day-to-day operations across the enterprise, automating workflows to help operators maximize uptime and improve safety.
Harnessing its SCADAvantage system deployed in the cloud, ABB has designed a solution that will integrate, monitor and control day-to-day operations across the enterprise, automating workflows to help operators maximize uptime and improve safety.
“Sitting at the heart of the THINK Gas digital architecture is the ABB Ability Genix Industrial Analytics and AI suite, which will bring together multiple sources of real-time data from THINK Gas’ operations across its network," said a company statement.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
By collating and contextualizing operational, engineering, and transactional data from IT systems, ABB’s industrial AI has a significant amount of information and a holistic view of assets and processes, from which it provides better, actionable insights for how to drive performance and efficiency.
The system will be managed via a central control room – Nucleus – where operators will be able to promptly retrieve data and convey crucial information, such as operational equipment parameters and consumption trends.
Talking of the R&D of the product, ABB is a global company G Balaji, SVP, Head-Energy Industries, ABB India said: “This product ‘SCADAvantage’ actually comes from ABB Canada. With a very vast experience of providing SCADA solutions for the past more than one and a half decade, India is a centre of excellence and one of the first ABB companies across the globe to implement the SCADA solution."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Hardip Singh Rai, CEO, THINK Gas said, “This partnership with ABB marks a cornerstone in our digital transformation journey, that is helping us build THINK Gas into a modern and robust CGD company that is ready for the future."
With rapid urbanization and increasing energy demands, India is investing billions to deliver piped natural gas (PNG) and compressed natural gas (CNG) to around 70 percent of its population over the next five years. This is part of the country’s ambition to achieve a more sustainable energy mix.