ABD may invest in start-ups, tie-up global brands for India entry
ABD has been actively looking to expand its presence in the premium spirits market and has created a vertical called PremBrands for the same.
Mumbai: Liquor company Allied Blenders and Distillers (ABD) is eyeing a distribution tie-up to sell foreign liquor brands in India and also actively talking to homegrown start-ups to invest in craft spirits brands, as the company eyes a greater share in the premium end of the alcoholic beverages market.