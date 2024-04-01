ABFRL proposes demerger of Madura Fashion into separate listed entity
Subsequent to the completion of the proposed demerger, ABFRL will raise growth capital within 12 months to strengthen its balance sheet, the company said.
NEW DELHI : Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd (ABFRL) is evaluating a vertical demerger of the Madura Fashion & Lifestyle business from itself into a separate listed entity, the company said in an exchange filing on Monday.
