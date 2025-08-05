Accel rejigs India playbook, bets on IP-led manufacturing after previous misses
- Accel is focusing on advanced manufacturing, eyeing IP-driven startups in sectors like aerospace, EV components, and medical devices.
- Founding partner Prashanth Prakash says earlier bets in climate tech and agritech haven’t lived up to their potential in India.
Some of Accel’s theses for India, such as climate tech and sustainability, agritech, and electric vehicles, haven’t panned out as well as the global venture capital firm had hoped. But that’s not stopped Accel from setting its sights on what it calls advanced manufacturing, where the firm plans to make significant bets from its latest $650-million fund.