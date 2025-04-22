Companies
Clients in wait and watch mode, will take a quarter to gauge impact of tariffs: Accenture
Alokesh Bhattacharyya 5 min read 22 Apr 2025, 05:30 AM IST
SummaryAccenture's Asia-Oceania CEO said the current uncertainty will provide a tailwind to AI-led transformation among companies. The company's India head said a new generation of coders will be needed who are prompt engineers.
It will take about a quarter for clients, who have now hopped on to the fence, to understand the impact of tariffs brought in by the US administration, two top officials of Accenture Plc told Mint in an interview.
