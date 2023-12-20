Accenture forecasts Q2 revenue below estimates on muted IT spending
Analysts expect IT services expenditure to remain muted in the near term as businesses typically decide their annual budgets only after February. Accenture has pointed to slower budget-related decision-making, especially in tech and media companies.
IT services provider Accenture forecast second-quarter revenue below Wall Street targets on Tuesday, anticipating cautious spending by clients as macroeconomic uncertainty remains an overhang.
