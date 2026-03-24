Accenture Plc has warned employees in India that they will face corrective measures if they walk into the office without booking a seat, suggesting the company has more employees than its office spaces can accommodate.
Accenture cautions employees walking into offices without seat bookings
SummaryAccenture India is threatening employees with disciplinary action for visiting offices without prior seat bookings to manage its shrinking real estate footprint. The policy highlights the tension between the firm's cost-efficiency goals and its ongoing entry-level hiring surge.
Accenture Plc has warned employees in India that they will face corrective measures if they walk into the office without booking a seat, suggesting the company has more employees than its office spaces can accommodate.
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